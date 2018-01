SAN FRANCISCO, CA (WJBF) – A 4.4 magnitude earthquake strikes in San Francisco, Ca.

I happened two miles from Berkeley at 5:39 a.m.

According to the Associated Press, the earthquake had a preliminary depth of 8 miles (13 kilometers).

There was no damage done nor were there any injuries recorded immediately after.

The Associated Press reports that the USGS website says that people reported feeling the earthquake 40 miles south of San Jose.