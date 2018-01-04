Accident involving overturned tractor trailer and dumptruck

WJBF Staff Published:

RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – Crews are currently responding to an accident involving multiple vehicles on Highway 25.

Officials say it happened Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 25 and Hephzibah McBean Road.

We’re told it involves an overturned tractor trailer, and overturned dumptruck and a Dodge van.

All Southbound lanes are blocked by the accident and drivers are being redirected onto the Northbound lanes.

There are no reported serious injuries and neither vehicle was carrying anything hazardous.

Please avoid the area if possible.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s