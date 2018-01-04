Accident involving overturned tractor trailer and dumptruck

RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – Crews are currently responding to an accident involving multiple vehicles on Highway 25.

Officials say it happened Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 25 and Hephzibah McBean Road.

We’re told it involves an overturned tractor trailer, and overturned dumptruck and a Dodge van.

All Southbound lanes are blocked by the accident and drivers are being redirected onto the Northbound lanes.

There are no reported serious injuries and neither vehicle was carrying anything hazardous.

Please avoid the area if possible.