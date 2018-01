(WJBF) – With these cold temperatures, you will also want to look out for your plants and pets.

If it’s too cold for you it’s too cold for them.

If you must have your animal outside make sure it’s in a shelter facing away from the wind, and that they have warm bedding.

When it comes to plants, garden specialists say tropical plants, citrus, and roses are especially sensitive.

Bring them inside as well or cover them with a blanket.