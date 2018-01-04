Jackson man charged with threats against Aiken County Sheriff & assault on SLED agent

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken man is behind bars, charged in connection with threats against Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt.

33-year-old David Soloman Ballard of Jackson is charged with Threatening life, person or family of a public official which could land him in prison for up to five years or a fine of up to $5000 or both.

He’s also charged with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature after injuring a SLED agent during his arrest.

Ballard is being held at the Aiken County Detention Center.