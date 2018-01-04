Lidl offers Georgia fans a 10 percent discount

Published:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBFG) – Lidl Augusta will be running a 10 percent discount Monday, Jan.8 in support of the University of Georgia (UGA) being in the National Championship.

Any shopper who wears University of Georgia Bulldog gear to the Lidl Augusta store will get a 10 percent discount off of their total when checking out.

This will be at the store located on 1096 Alexander Drive and on that day the Lidl food truck will be around giving out free hot dogs and stopping at the Savannah River Brewing Company for the Watch Party that evening.

 

