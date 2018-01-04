Multiple vehicles stolen from Cushman’s RV and Truck Repair

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a number of vehicles stolen from a local business.

In total three vehicles and a trailer were taken from Cushman’s RV & Truck Repair on Nature’s Way in Appling.

The vehicles taken are listed below:

  • White 2003 GMC 2500 HD 6.0 with GA tag BQC4133.
  • 20 foot long black enclosed trailer with GA tag TS06M18
  • White 2016 Dodge Ram bucket truck with BEAMS labeled on the doors. SC tag P744588
  • Grey 4 door 2000 Honda Accord EX with GA tag PPA4669

If you have any information on these stolen vehicles, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-2800

