Multiple vehicles stolen from Cushman’s RV and Truck Repair

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a number of vehicles stolen from a local business.

In total three vehicles and a trailer were taken from Cushman’s RV & Truck Repair on Nature’s Way in Appling.

The vehicles taken are listed below:

White 2003 GMC 2500 HD 6.0 with GA tag BQC4133.

20 foot long black enclosed trailer with GA tag TS06M18

White 2016 Dodge Ram bucket truck with BEAMS labeled on the doors. SC tag P744588

Grey 4 door 2000 Honda Accord EX with GA tag PPA4669

If you have any information on these stolen vehicles, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-2800

Stolen Appling Vehicles View as list View as gallery Open Gallery