Sprouts Farmers Market coming to Augusta and to open soon

Related Coverage Sprouts Farmers Market pops up in West Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Sprouts Farmers Market announces new store opening for six new locations in the second quarter of 2018.

Sprouts Farmers Market is considered on for the fastest-growing retailers in the country and they will be opening 30 new stores across the country this year.

One of the openings will be in Augusta, Ga. located at 630 Crane Creek Drive and the others will be in Charlotte, N.C., Simpsonville, S.C. to name a few.

Each store will bring approximately 120 new career opportunities to its local neighborhood and for more information on immediate opportunities please visit, sprouts.com/careers or call 1-866-925-2396.