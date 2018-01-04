Sprouts Farmers Market coming to Augusta and to open soon

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy of Google.

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Sprouts Farmers Market announces new store opening for six new locations in the second quarter of 2018.

Sprouts Farmers Market is considered on for the fastest-growing retailers in the country and they will be opening 30 new stores across the country this year.

One of the openings will be in Augusta, Ga. located at 630 Crane Creek Drive and the others will be in Charlotte, N.C., Simpsonville, S.C. to name a few.

Each store will bring approximately 120 new career opportunities to its local neighborhood and for more information on immediate opportunities please visit, sprouts.com/careers or call 1-866-925-2396.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s