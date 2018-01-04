State office closings for South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – On behalf of the South Carolina Governor’s Office and from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division the following State Government offices in the counties listed below will be operating on an inclement weather schedule for Thursday, Jan. 4.

For more information visit, http://www.scemd.org/CLOSINGS

State Government Offices by County:

The counties within the CSRA are bold.

BAMBERG: OPEN AT 1PM

BARNWELL: OPEN AT NOON

ORANGEBURG: CLOSED

BEAUFORT: OPEN AT NOON

BERKELEY: CLOSED

CALHOUN: OPEN AT NOON

CHARLESTON: CLOSED

CHESTERFIELD: TWO HOUR DELAY

CLARENDON: CLOSED

COLLETON : CLOSED

DARLINGTON: CLOSED

DILLON: CLOSED

DORCHESTER: CLOSED

FLORENCE: CLOSED

GEORGETOWN: OPEN AT 11AM

HAMPTON: CLOSED

JASPER: CLOSED

LEE: CLOSED

MARION: CLOSED

MARLBORO: OPEN AT NOON

SUMTER: CLOSED

WILLIAMSBURG: CLOSED