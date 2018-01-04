State office closings for South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – On behalf of the South Carolina Governor’s Office and from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division the following State Government offices in the counties listed below will be operating on an inclement weather schedule for Thursday, Jan. 4.
For more information visit, http://www.scemd.org/CLOSINGS
State Government Offices by County:
The counties within the CSRA are bold.
BAMBERG: OPEN AT 1PM
BARNWELL: OPEN AT NOON
ORANGEBURG: CLOSED
BEAUFORT: OPEN AT NOON
BERKELEY: CLOSED
CALHOUN: OPEN AT NOON
CHARLESTON: CLOSED
CHESTERFIELD: TWO HOUR DELAY
CLARENDON: CLOSED
COLLETON : CLOSED
DARLINGTON: CLOSED
DILLON: CLOSED
DORCHESTER: CLOSED
FLORENCE: CLOSED
GEORGETOWN: OPEN AT 11AM
HAMPTON: CLOSED
JASPER: CLOSED
LEE: CLOSED
MARION: CLOSED
MARLBORO: OPEN AT NOON
SUMTER: CLOSED
WILLIAMSBURG: CLOSED