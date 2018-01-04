Suspect arrested in Sleep Inn Hotel armed robbery

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – One man is behind bars in connection with an early morning armed robbery of an Aiken hotel.

42-year-old Aaron Shah Khan of Lancaster was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery.

Investigators tell us that the incident occurred at 5:19 a.m. Thursday morning when Khan allegedly entered the lobby of the Sleep Inn on Monterey Drive in Aiken, took the front desk cash drawer and told the clerk that he had a gun.

Khan then reportedly left in a dark colored SUV.

Officers later found him at Greenbrier Apartments on Nancy Lane.

After trying to contact Khan numerous times, officers obtained a search warrant to enter the home.

Khan was found inside and taken into custody without incident.