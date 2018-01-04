US Department of Labor announces proposal to expand healthcare through small businesses

UNITED STATES (WJBF) – The United States Department of Labor announces a proposal to expand access to healthcare through small business health plans.
The announcement was made on Thursday, Jan. 4 as a Noticed of Proposed Rulemaking to expand the opportunity to offer employment-based health insurance to small businesses through Small Business Health Plans, known as the Association Health Plans.
According to a release, 11 million Americans working for small business and sole proprietors and their families lack employer-sponsored insurance. Under the proposal, those families could find coverages.
The release states that the proposal would allow:
- Allow employers to form a Small Business Health Plan on the basis of geography or industry. A plan could serve employers in a state, city, county, or a multi-state metro area, or it could serve all the businesses in a particular industry nationwide.
- Allow sole proprietors to join Small Business Health Plans, clearing a path to access health insurance for the millions of uninsured Americans who are sole proprietors or the family of sole proprietors.
- The proposed rule includes important protections for Americans. Small Business Health Plans (Association Health Plans) cannot charge individuals higher premiums based on health factors or refuse to admit employees to a plan because of health factors. The Department of Labor’s Employee Benefits Security Administration will closely monitor these plans to protect consumers.
