US Department of Labor announces proposal to expand healthcare through small businesses

UNITED STATES (WJBF) – The United States Department of Labor announces a proposal to expand access to healthcare through small business health plans.

The announcement was made on Thursday, Jan. 4 as a Noticed of Proposed Rulemaking to expand the opportunity to offer employment-based health insurance to small businesses through Small Business Health Plans, known as the Association Health Plans.

According to a release, 11 million Americans working for small business and sole proprietors and their families lack employer-sponsored insurance. Under the proposal, those families could find coverages.

The release states that the proposal would allow:

Allow employers to form a Small Business Health Plan on the basis of geography or industry. A plan could serve employers in a state, city, county, or a multi-state metro area, or it could serve all the businesses in a particular industry nationwide.

Allow sole proprietors to join Small Business Health Plans, clearing a path to access health insurance for the millions of uninsured Americans who are sole proprietors or the family of sole proprietors.

The proposed rule includes important protections for Americans. Small Business Health Plans (Association Health Plans) cannot charge individuals higher premiums based on health factors or refuse to admit employees to a plan because of health factors. The Department of Labor’s Employee Benefits Security Administration will closely monitor these plans to protect consumers.

