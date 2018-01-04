Will commissioners move on from mall for arena in 2018?

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The new year for Augusta city leaders appears to mean the continuation of an old debate.

At their last meeting of 2017 commissioners rejected having Regency Mall as the site of a new arena.

The same vote as two weeks before.

Commissioners are expected to debate the issue again at next week’s committee meetings even though some believe it’s time to let this divisive issue go.

“I just hope we can move on from that. That was a divisive topic and subject and I hope that we move forward this year in picking a different location for the arena, and work together in that fashion and not make it divisive because it shouldn’t be,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Mary Davis.

Mayor Hardie Davis who has been a big supporter of putting the new arena at Regency Mall says in the new year he will continue to champion the things that connect this city.