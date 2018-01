RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – According to Richmond County Dispatchers, there was a structure fire that happened on 2025 Broad Street at 6:01 a.m.

The call came in to dispatch at 5:56 am of an abandoned home being on fire.

The Richmond County Fire Department is currently out on the scene and at this time no injuries have been reported.

Georgia Power has been informed and WJBF NewsChannel 6 will have more as the story develops.