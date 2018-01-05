Accident with injuries on Interstate Pkwy and Wheeler Rd.

UPDATE: RICHMOND COUNTY, GA. (WJBF) – According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, there has been a traffic accident on Wheeler Road and Interstate Parkway in Augusta, Ga.

The call came in to dispatchers at 11:39 a.m. and injuries were reported.

The accident involved a black SUV and a white pickup truck.

Gold Cross has been called and according to our WJBF NewsChannel 6 Reporter, both drivers are okay.

According to our WJBF NewsChannel 6 Reporter traffic has been blocked.

Traffic is blocked at the turning lane going on to Interstate Parkway.

Gold Cross has been called and we do not have the extent of the injuries at this time.

