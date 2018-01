(WJBF) – An alleged serial bank robber has been booked into the Aiken County Detention Center.

Frank Douglas was apprehended on December 14th in Greenville, South Carolina for disorderly conduct.

He was wanted in connection with a number of bank robberies across South Carolina and Georgia, including one in North Augusta.

Officials say Douglas walked into South State Bank on Georgia Avenue on November 27th and allegedly demanded an undisclosed amount of money.