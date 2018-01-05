Appling family loses home in overnight fire

APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – The investigation continues into how a fire started that destroyed a home in Columbia County.

It happened just after 3 am Friday at a home on Winfield Road in Appling.

The homeowner and her children were able to make it without any injuries.

According to officials, the fire started in the back of the home.

Still no word on how it got started but preliminary reports show no foul play was involved.

A go fund me page has since been set up for the family. You can find it HERE.

Gift cards can also be given to Surrey Center Pharmacy.