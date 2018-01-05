Crowne Plaza Hotel design not inspired by North Augusta’s Hampton Terrace Hotel

Picture Courtesy: Riverside Village Website

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The Crowne Plaza Hotel, at Riverside Village, doesn’t have the historic feel city leaders originally intended.

The hotel was supposed to be inspired by the city’s crown jewel – The Hampton Terrace Hotel.

The structure burned down more than a century ago.

However, the renderings, on the Riverside Village website, show the Crowne Plaza Hotel doesn’t have the same feel of the historic winter resort.

North Augusta City leaders say the owners of the hotel had the final say in the design.

All the bonds to pay for the hotel have been approved.

The hotel could be finished by the end of the year.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story. 

