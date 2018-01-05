CSRA billboard featuring multiple missing people comes down

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Another billboard that went up a few months ago to help remember cold cases came down the beginning of this year.

The largest billboard in Augusta on Milledgeville Road and Deans Bridge Road remains empty.

Pastor Angela Harden raised money throughout the community to put up the billboard in October, which included more than a dozen missing people in Richmond County.

She told NewsChannel 6 she had the billboard taken down because she wanted to work with another company.

She plans to put the missing persons billboard back up in the future, but she says she needs the public’s help with donations.

The board included Preston Overton and LaTania Janell Carwell.