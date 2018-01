AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – Excitement is building for the opening of Augusta’s historic Miller Theatre.

A sold-out gala will be held this Saturday night.

Then on Sunday at 2 p.m. you can tour the newly remodeled venue with self-guided tours.

Experts will also be on hand to answer questions about its history.

Admission is free, but registration is required.

For more information go to,http://millertheateraugusta.com/