Out of town firm did Mayor’s arena mall rendering

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF)The questions has been answered on that artistic rendering of a new arena at Regency Mall.

This drawing has been used by Mayor Hardie Davis for months to build support for building an arena at the mall, by showing, what it would look like, alongside other possible developments.

But questions have been asked where did the drawing come from and what did it cost.

After a freedom of information request NewsChannel six has learned the rendering was done by the Sizemore Group LLC out of Atlanta, at a cost of 750 dollars.

Mayor Davis says the money for the rendering came from his office budget.