Paige McLemore shares her story of forgiveness

Published:

The sister of a young woman who was murdered shares her story of forgiveness as our Community Connection Champion in this segment of The Dish.

More about Paige McLemore:
I grew up in Augusta, GA. I am a Literacy Coach in Aiken County at Jefferson Elementary. My parents Tim and Cleo Shields still live in Augusta. I am married to Steve McLemore. We have been married for 13 years and live in North Augusta. We have a wonderful son named Blake. He is 11 and attends Paul Knox Middle School in NA. We are active members of First Baptist Church of North Augusta. I teach adult Sunday School. My dream is to travel with women’s ministry and teach others about faith and forgiveness.

