ATLANTA (AP) – Atlanta’s mayor is promising a “safe, smooth and secure” college football championship game Monday even with President Donald Trump planning to attend.

Trump’s motorcade could snarl traffic, but otherwise, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says the Secret Service and other agencies have prepared for this for months.

The FBI reports no specific threats, but the agency and police want event’s 100,000 participants to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.