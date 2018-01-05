Proposed SCANA merger promises $1,000 cash payout, would still charge customers for V.C. Summer

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- A proposed merger between South Carolina-based utility SCANA and Viriginia-based Dominion Energy would give the average residential SCE&G customer a $1,000 cash payment.

South Carolina utility SCANA stock has been tumbling since the company abandoned the multi-billion dollar nuclear power plant, but on Wednesday the stock went up when Dominion Energy announced an all-stick merger with SCANA.

South Carolina Reps. Bart Blackwell (R- Aiken County) and Bill Hixon (R- Aiken and Edgefield Counties) represent South Carolinians on the House Utility Ratepayer Protection Committee. It’s their goal to bring financial relief to ratepayers who are paying into the now-abandoned V.C. Summer Nuclear Station.

“It’s very interesting that it’s all coming about before we go back in session,” Hixon said.

The South Carolina House Utility Ratepayer Protection Committee has proposed several bills that could shift billions of dollars in charges from ratepayers to SCANA. Right now, subsidiary SCE&G is charging its average residential power customer a monthly 18 percent charge for the now-abandoned new reactors at V.C. Summer. One of the bills the committee introduced would halt that payment, which is about $27/month on average. Another bill would authorize the Public Service Commission to require SCANA to issue a refunds to ratepayers.

The merger would give SCE&G customers cash rebates up front- of about $1,000 for the average customer. It would also slash rates by five percent, or about $7 a month on average.

A NewsChannel 6 investigation found that an average SCE&G customer who has been a customer since 2009 has paid more than $1,500 toward the project.

“It’s a starting point,” Blackwell said of the $1,000 cash payments and five percent rate reduction plans. “It’s encouraging that they’re certainly concerned about the ratepayers and you know, what [the ratepayers] have already contributed to this project, but it dosen’t necessarily put an end to our efforts.”

SCANA has proposed collecting the costs of the project from customers over the next 50 to 60 years. The merger annoucement says it would use the $1.7 billion write-off on the project to reduce that collection period to 20 years.

“What I’m most concerned about is the five percent reduction going forward not being sufficient,” Blackwell said. “We’re still going to be paying for this project for many years to come, and we need to see if they can do better.”

The merger is not a done deal. It would require approval from several authorities, including SCANA’s shareholders, the Department of Justice and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, among others.

“Joining with Dominion Energy strengthens our company and provides resources that will enable us to once again focus on our core operations and best serve our customers,’ said SCANA CEO Jimmy Addison in the press release announcing the merger.

“We believe this merger will provide significant benefits to SCE&G’s customers, SCANA’s shareholders and the communities SCANA serves,” said Dominion Energy CEO Thomas Farrell in the press release.

You can read the full release here.