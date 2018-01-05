Task Force evaluates and transforms workplace environment at Savannah River Site, changes helping increase employee retention rate

Related Coverage Thousands of SRS employees to retire by 2022, CSRA needs to prepare for younger workforce by expanding amenities

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Transforming Savannah River Site into a compelling place to work is helping the nuclear reservation retain more employees.

Eye-catching new signs, informative banners and more dining options for employees are some of the changes happening within the gates of Savannah River Site.

“Plans are underway for Phase 2 which will tackle the dining area experience”

Workplace improvements have been minor since the site was built-in 1950.

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions President and CEO Stuart MacVean says in order to maintain a workforce, that up until recently was shrinking, making the site a compelling place to work was essential to retain new employees.

With a projected 400 new hires every year until 2021, a task force was developed to take on the project of evaluating the workplace environment at the site.

“What kind of activities do they have access to? Is it weight rooms? Is it bike trails? Is it hiking trails?” MacVean said. “But it’s also how does it feel in your office? Is it a nice clean office space? Is the roof leaking?”

In a move that’s unheard of in the nuclear energy industry, the nuclear reservation has decreased the time it takes to hire a new employee from 120 days to just under 6 weeks.

Still, in order to keep the more than 5,000 people who work there happy, changes within the gates aren’t enough.

“We spend a lot of time working with the City [of Aiken] making sure that the kinds of things that we’re exploring and initiatives that we’re starting, are in lock step with the kinds of things that they are thinking about.” MacVean said.

564 people were hired by the site in 2017.

They have a goal of hiring 440 people this year.

