Team Georgia & Team South Carolina excited for Border Bowl V

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Team Georgia and Team South Carolina wrapped up their weeklong practice schedules on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s showdown in Border Bowl V at Lucy C. Laney Stadium.

Team South Carolina won a thriller, 22-20, last year to tie the series at two, but neither team has won back-to-back games.

“We’re excited,” Team South Carolina head coach, Chris Hamilton, said. “It’s a state pride thing and we have talked about that. [These players] are the best of the best around this area, and in my mind, around the state. It’s going to be fun going against [Team] Georgia.”

“I am very excited,” Team Georgia head coach, J.B. Arnold, said. “Anytime you have a chance to get elite athletes, elite football players, and try to make a team out of it, I think it’s pretty neat. I think it’s really neat that we get to represent the state of Georgia, and anytime you represent a state, or an area, you want to do the best job you can with it. That pride makes you want to win.”

The game, which features the best seniors in the CSRA, is scheduled to kickoff at 11:00 a.m.

Tickets are available at the gate. The game also airs live on WJBF.

ROSTERS: