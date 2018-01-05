Tickets for Clemson v UGA game at SRP Park going on sale next week

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – On Friday, GreenJackets officials announced tickets to the first game at SRP Park will go on sale next week.

Set your alarms for Wed., Jan. 10, 2018, at 10 a.m., because tickets to the Clemson University versus the University of Georgia showdown at Riverside Village will go quick.

The game is slated for Tues., April 10, 2018, at 6:30 p.m.

Ticket Pricing for the Clemson v. Georgia game:

General admission tickets are $10.

Dugout Reserved $13

Batter Box $15

Premier Box $20

VIP Loge Box $20

Club Seats $25

You can purchase tickets at the box office at Lake Olmstead Stadium, 78 Milledge Road in Augusta, Ga., or online by clicking here.

