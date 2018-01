SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – If you started your car and left it running to warm up during this cold weather in South Carolina, you could be breaking the law.

It is illegal in the Palmetto State to leave a running car unattended even if it’s just sitting at your house.

The law is designed to prevent auto-theft.

It’s also aimed at protecting children or vulnerable adults, who could get into a running car and put it in drive putting them in danger.

Officials say the fines can vary from $100 to $500.