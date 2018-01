AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – We want to take a moment to recognize one of our colleagues.

Mary Jones, the Local Programming Director here at WJBF, will be inducted in the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame this month.

Mary has worked here at channel 6 for 40 years, in a variety of roles.

She’s being honored for her role and involvement in serving the local community.

There is nobody more deserving. Congratulations, Mary.