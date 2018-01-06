Brew year, brew year: local brewery teams up with yoga center to expand the CSRA’s fitness options

By Published:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – New year, new you is so 2017, this year it’s all about brew year, brew you.

Savannah River Brewing Company has partnered with The Yoga Center to bring the CSRA a weekly yoga and beer workout.

On Saturday, dozens of people took part in the first of its kind event.

It’s happening every Saturday in January from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Tickets are $16 dollars and includes a pint of your favorite brew.

All experience levels are welcome.

