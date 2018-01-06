ESPN's Nolan hosts after blasting Trump

Lakana Published:

NEW YORK (AP) Katie Nolan co-hosted on Twitter the ESPN pregame show for an NFL game on Saturday, three days after using an expletive and calling President Donald Trump a “stupid person.”

Nolan appeared on Viceland’s “Desus & Mero” comedy show Wednesday night when she made the comment.

ESPN says in a statement Saturday that it “looked into the totality of Nolan’s comments.” The network adds that “they were inappropriate and we have addressed it with her.”

Nolan joined ESPN in October, moving from Fox Sports. Nolan co-hosted the NFL Wildcard Live show for ESPN on Twitter ahead of the Tennessee-Kansas City game on ESPN.

ESPN anchor Jemele Hill criticized Trump in tweets in September. She was suspended a month later for violating the network’s social media policy after tweets about Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s