Fans at Border Bowl V weigh in on the National Championship

Related Coverage Team Georgia & Team South Carolina excited for Border Bowl V

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It was a perfect day for some high school football.

Excited parents cheered on their favorite players at the 5th annual Border Bowl.

There was a half-time performance by senior cheerleaders from the 2-state.

While everyone was rooting for the CSRA’s best football players on Saturday, another big game is on everyone’s mind.

“I just hope Alabama beats Georgia on Monday,” said Dykese King, a student at Lucy Laney Craft High School.

“What about today?” Asked NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“I mean both teams are competitive, but I hope Georgia brings home the win.” King said.

“What about the National Championship? Who are you going to root for?” Asked NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“Georgia,” said Lucy Laney Craft High School student Cayla Welcher.

“Do you want them to win?” Asked NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“Yep! Go Dawgs! Yep!” Welcher said.

In case you missed the game today, it re-airs on WJBF NewsChannel 6 Sun., Jan 14th, 2018 at noon.

To learn more about Border Bowl click here.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.