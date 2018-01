AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- A local public magnet school is currently taking applications.

If you’re a parent who’s interested, WJBF NewsChannel 6 spoke with the principal, Mrs. Martha Messick, who explains the benefits of attending Aiken Scholars Academy.

If you’re an 8th grader and would like to apply, click on the link: https://www.acpsd.net/aikenscholarsacademy.

The deadline to register your 8th grader is January 19.