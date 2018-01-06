Richmond County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect in West Augusta gas station armed robbery

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating the suspect from an armed robbery in a West Augusta gas station. Investigators want people to be on the look out for someone accused of armed robbery at the Circle K Gas Station located in the 3700 block of Wheeler Road in Augusta. The person, pictured below, is approximately 6’00”, slim build, and 20-25 years old.

Anyone with information concerning this suspect, should contact Inv. Randall Amos, or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706)-821-1093 or 821-1080.