Uncle arrested, charged in death of child hit by car

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The uncle of a child hit while crossing Tobacco Road late last year is now charged. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports Calvin Lee Douse is at fault and charged with Pedestrian under the Influence and Crossing the Roadway, not in a Crosswalk. Douse and the 5-year-old victim crossed Tobacco Road at Raintree Drive on December 23, 2017 around 7:05 p.m. The investigation revealed Douse and the juvenile were trying to cross Tobacco Rd and stepped into the path of a 2016 Ford F-150. Douse, 59, was arrested and taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center where he later boned out.

