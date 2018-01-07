Aiken City Council voting on $1M land purchase on Aiken Mall property for proposed park

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A one million dollar investment proposal to create a park on the Aiken Mall property is going before city leaders Monday.

The resolution calls for Aiken County to create a multi-county business park on the property and give the developer a break on the project, through special source revenue credits.

The city would then purchase a portion of the land, to create a park, for a million dollars.

Funding for the purchase is coming from 3 different revenue sources – Economic Reinvestment Funds $200,000 dollars, Transportation and Public Safety Funds $400,000 dollars and Hospitality Tax Funds $400,000.

The city would make its money back plus $250,000 dollars.

The first reading is on Mon., Jan 8th, 2018 at the council meeting, which begins at 5 p.m.

