Cotton Mill Charter School committee set to resubmit application to Board of Education

By Published: Updated:
Aiken County Public Schools logo
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – Almost a year after being denied, the committee behind a proposed Graniteville charter school is trying again.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 has learned the Cotton Mill Charter School is preparing to resubmit paperwork to the Board of Education in February.

Last year, the Board of Education denied the charter schools application because it was incomplete.

The school would serve students from kindergarten through fifth grade.

