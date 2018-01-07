Local UGA fans start ‘Darn Good Dawg Deeds’ with newly found fame from following team to National Championship

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Some local Georgia fans made the long journey to California for the Rose Bowl and the trip to see the Dawgs has turned into a movement.

Who’s the coming down the track? It’s a mean mini-van in red and black.

Shannon Mann, Jolene Bryant and three of their friends jumped in a car and headed for the Rose Bowl.

The women documented their journey via Facebook live and the videos gained them an unexpected following.

“Our goal was to go to the game, everything else we did there and back was just like a blessing.” Bryant said.

“We just made it a fun thing. Life’s too short,” said Mann.

When the Dawgs beat Oklahoma, the ladies knew the journey wasn’t over.

They may not have tickets to the National Championship, but they are holding out hope and bringing hope to others along the way.

“We also took it a step further. I said I don’t want it to be just about us going to the Rose Bowl,” Mann told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “I would love to help out the family that lost everything in the fire.”

‘Darn Good Dawg Deeds’ is a Facebook page set up for the Appling family that lost everything they own in a fire last week.

There ain’t nothing finer in the land than a kind, giving Georgia fan.

“If you want to give we are going to try to give and go beyond,” said Mann.

