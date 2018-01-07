Proposed intermediate school could narrow poverty gap in Aiken County

By Published:

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Creating an intermediate school may be one way to narrow the gap of poverty in Aiken County.

By transforming Aiken Middle School into an all 6th grade campus, school leaders could balance out the uneven student population.

Several other South Carolina counties, that have implemented the program, have found the intermediate school has many benefits, aside from reliving overcrowding.

Some of the advantages include academic, social and emotional development support for students.

Still, a big concern for parents is how the county would address transportation to the school.

“I think that Aiken County school district has done an outstanding job in looking at the transportation situation,” said school board member Wesley Hightower.

The school concept is only a recommendation made to the board.

If it is approved, the grade realignment would take place in the fall of 2019.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story. 

