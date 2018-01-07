Teacher has class shoot hype videos before UGA games, uses activity to teach students importance of a college education

Published:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A teacher is using the National Championship to hype up her students about getting a college education.

Elementary school teacher and Augusta-native Anna Leigh Smith would have her class do one of these videos before UGA games.

Smith says she would take her students to different places on campus to shoot the videos.

It was a fun activity that she used to teach them the importance of a college education.

“We focus a lot on these college players, I like to talk about certain players. Like John Atkins, number 97, he was the first in his family to graduate from college. Like that’s huge to show my students or any student,” Smith told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Smith says a friend entered the videos into a contest to win tickets to the game on Monday.

She didn’t get the most votes, but ended up winning a pair because the videos were so inspiring to the judges.

