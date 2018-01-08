Deadly train versus car accident in Taliaferro County

TALIAFERRO COUNTY (WJBF) – One person is dead and another in the hospital after a deadly collision between a car and a train in Taliaferro County on Sunday.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. in Crawfordville at the railroad crossing on Highway 22.

We’re told the victims were a mother and son on vacation.

53-year-old Rhonda Smith of Colbert, Georgia died at the scene.

The driver, 25-year-old Eric Robert Fogg, was airlifted to Augusta University Medical Center. He is listed in Critical Condition.

Witnesses say the car attempted to drive around the train arms that were down.

Georgia State Patrol has been called in to help with the investigation.

