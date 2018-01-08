GreenJackets release 2018 game times for inaugural season at SRP Park

Courtesy: Augusta GreenJackets

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Augusta GreenJackets, Single “A” Affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have released game start times for all 70 home games for the Inaugural 2018 season at SRP Park. The countdown to Opening Night is officially underway.

Opening Night is Thursday, April 12th at 7:35 PM against the Lexington Legends (Kansas City Royals) and will serve as a kick-off of the New Era of GreenJackets Baseball at the brand new SRP Park in North Augusta, SC.

Monday through Friday games will begin at 7:05 PM, with six exceptions. The GreenJackets will be hosting two “Baseball and Education Day Games” they will be held at 10:35 AM on Wednesday, April 18th and Tuesday, May 15th. “Super Splash Day” will begin at 12:05 PM on Tuesday, July 17th.

The GreenJackets Inaugural Independence Day Extravaganza will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 3rd at 6:35PM and will be followed with the biggest Fireworks Show of the 2018 season.

The GreenJackets for the second season in a row will be at home for Memorial Day Weekend. The Sunday game time will be at 6:35 PM and will be followed by a Mega Memorial Day Fireworks Show! On Memorial Day the GreenJackets will throw a huge Memorial Day Bash day game starting at 2:05PM. The GreenJackets will also be home for Labor Day. The Labor Day Fireworks Show will take place on Sunday, September 2nd following the 6:35PM game time. Just like the Memorial Day game, the GreenJackets will cap off their Inaugural Season with a day game Labor Day Bash with first pitch slated for 2:05PM.

Back by popular demand, the GreenJackets have announced that start times for Saturday home games will be at 6:05 PM with gates opening earlier for a pre-game party at SRP Park.

Sunday home games in the months of April and early May will start at 2:05 PM (exception being Sunday, May 27th 6:35PM). Sunday home games following Memorial Day Weekend will begin at 5:05 PM (exception being Sunday, September 2nd 6:35PM).

Ten of a possible thirteen South Atlantic League opponents will be stopping by SRP Park in the Inaugural 2018 season. Delmarva (Baltimore Orioles), Hickory (Texas Rangers) and Lakewood (Philadelphia Phillies) are the three teams not visiting North Augusta in 2018.

“The official countdown is underway for Opening Day at SRP Park! We cannot wait to welcome you to our new home in North Augusta,” stated Tom Denlinger, Vice President. “The front office has been busy this offseason developing our inaugural promotional schedule to entertain and wow fans all summer long at SRP Park, it promises to be a year to remember.”

A complete promotional schedule full of fireworks, giveaways, and entertainment acts will be announced at a later date.