New arena not on committee agenda but will try to be added

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – An Augusta commissioner is not ready to end the discussion on where to put a new arena.

A proposal to approve Regency Mall as the location for a the new James Brown arena has twice been voted down by commissioners.

But commissioner Marion Williams says he’s again bringing the issue back before city leaders.

However the item is not on any committee agenda for tomorrow’s meetings.

Williams says he will attempt to add it to the Public Services Committee agenda on Tuesday, however that will take an unanimous vote of all four members to add it.