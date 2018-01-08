New arena not on committee agenda but will try to be added

By Published: Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – An Augusta commissioner is not ready to end the discussion on where to put a new arena.

A proposal to approve Regency Mall as the location for a the new James Brown arena has twice been voted down by commissioners.

But commissioner Marion Williams says he’s again bringing the issue back before city leaders.

However the item is not on any committee agenda for tomorrow’s meetings.

Williams says he will attempt to add it to the Public Services Committee agenda on Tuesday, however that will take an unanimous vote of all four members to add it.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s