Newly renovated Miller Theater opens its doors for first performance

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- For many it’s been a long time coming for the reopening of the historic Miller Theatre in Downtown Augusta. The renovation of the theatre took ten years to complete costing nearly $23 million dollars. Plans to renovate the facility had to fall under historic preservation guidelines.

“We were required to do so because of historic preservation tax incentives, so we’re doing everything we can but at the same time we want to make sure its state of the art with everything from the acoustics to the theatre rigging, to the food and beverage service, to the ticketing systems and ushering and all of that will be out of this world.” said Catherine Murray the Director of Symphony and Orchestra.

So far the theatre already has 70 performances scheduled for the 2018 calendar year. The opening performance on Monday, January 8th, will feature spoken word artist Henry Rollins. To purchase tickets head over to http://Augustamillertheatre.com