BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Crews responded to the scene of an accident in Burke County Monday afternoon.

The incident happened on Highway 25 at Highway 56 and involves an overturned truck.

Officials say injuries are reported.

All lanes of Hwy 25 at 56 were closed while clean up continues. They’re now reopened.

Power lines are confirmed to be down. Georgia Power is responding.

Please avoid the area if possible.