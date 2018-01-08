Sue Reynolds Elementary helping teacher who lost home to fire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Sue Reynolds Elementary is helping out the teacher who lost her home in a house fire Thursday night.

Happened around 7 p.m. on Stoker Court in Hephzibah.

Talked to the principal of the school, Amy McClure and here’s what she said:

The teacher, Nedra Fowler was at home with one of her kids.

She smelled smoke and then saw a fire in the garage.

The other 2 kids weren’t at home at the time.

Fowler did not have renter’s insurance so she lost everything, including her car which was in the garage.

She did have car insurance.

Sue Reynolds will be collecting donations all this week at the school – from 8am to 4pm.

They have also set up a go fund me account which lists the sizes of the clothes and what’s needed for the Fowler family.

At this time American Red Cross is giving the family temporary housing.

Fire remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe has been set up HERE.

