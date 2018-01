McCORMICK, S.C. (WJBF) – 3 young children, their father and a dog have been killed after a fire swept through their mobile home.

It happened around 1 this morning on the 500 block of Greenfield Road.

When crews arrived on the scene the home was fully engulfed in flames and the roof had collapsed.

After putting out the fire, the 4 victims were found inside.

The names of the victim’s have not yet been released.

The state is heading up the investigation into how the fire got started.