BATH, S.C. (WJBF) – A boil water advisory is underway for some residents in Bath, South Carolina.

Officials are advising the customers of the water system residing on Front Street and Church Street should boil their water.

This comes after a water main break Monday.

Customers are asked to boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking.

Officials say there has been no confirmed contamination but this is a precautionary measure.