Cause of death ruled for victims of deadly McCormick house fire

McCORMICK, S.C. (WJBF) – The cause of death has been determined for three children and a father that were killed when their home caught fire.

The incident happened close to 1:00 a.m., Monday morning, on the 500 block of Greenfield Road.

The McCormick County Coroner tells us that all four victims in the mobile home fire died of carbon monoxide poisoning, or smoke inhalation.

She goes on to say that the three children and their father, 25-year-old Nathan Roe, were in their beds. It appears that they died in their sleep.

Meanwhile, SLED is working to determine the cause of the fire.

At this time, it is being ruled as ‘undetermined’ as the home was so badly damaged that investigators have not been able to find where the fire originated.

