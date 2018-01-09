City of Aiken to purchase $1M piece of Mall property

AIKEN (WJBF) – The City of Aiken is moving forward with the purchase of a $1-million piece of property at the Aiken Mall.

The land purchase will add recreational enhancements to the multi-million dollar redevelopment project.

City leaders will fund the park through 3 different sources of revenue, but will be reimbursed for the purchase plus $250-thousand through special source revenue credits.

The county is collecting the revenue for the mall redevelopment and is required to provide the city with a financial report.