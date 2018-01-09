Committee okays firm to help market new events

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Augusta is getting help to create some more ‘go-to festivals’ in the city.

At the request of the Recreation and Parks Department, a commission committee was given the okay to hire a PR firm to market up to three new events this year.

The events will be downtown and include a barbeque festival in April, a kids summer festival in June and a Halloween event in October.

If the full commission goes along, the marketing firm would be paid $75 thousand with 15 percent of the sponsorship money.