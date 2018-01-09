Funding approved for Hitchcock Woods restoration efforts

AIKEN (WJBF) – More than $5 million was approved for the Hitchcock Woods remediation efforts.

On Monday night, city council unanimously approved the use of Capital Project Sales Tax to fund the first phase of the project.

That means restoration efforts to fight the erosion and pollution that’s been happening for more than 60 years can finally begin.

By starting the preservation efforts through CPST funding the Hitchcock Woods Foundation along with the city can apply for additional grants to complete the more than $15 million project.